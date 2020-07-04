3708 Villanova Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

IMMACULATE REMODELED ONE STORY HOME in a quite neighborhood. 3B+2B+2car garage. Enjoy a home that offers bright & open floor plan w high ceilings throughout. Deluxe solid hand scraped wood floors throughout the house. Large kitchen offers exotic granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas range, lots of tall cabinets, refri, large walk-in pantry. Separate utility room. Enormous Master Bedroom 20X13 w a large walking closet and deluxe bath. Neutral color paint int. & ext. Recently updated HVAC. Window covers installed. Enjoy the privacy with the 8 feet cedar fence. Sprinkler system front and backyard. Walk-in distance to park, pool, golf club. Owner pays HOA fees. Great schools w easy access to I35, UNT, TWU, NCTC.