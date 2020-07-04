All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3708 Villanova Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3708 Villanova Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:07 AM

3708 Villanova Drive

3708 Villanova Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3708 Villanova Drive, Denton, TX 76210
Oakmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
IMMACULATE REMODELED ONE STORY HOME in a quite neighborhood. 3B+2B+2car garage. Enjoy a home that offers bright & open floor plan w high ceilings throughout. Deluxe solid hand scraped wood floors throughout the house. Large kitchen offers exotic granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas range, lots of tall cabinets, refri, large walk-in pantry. Separate utility room. Enormous Master Bedroom 20X13 w a large walking closet and deluxe bath. Neutral color paint int. & ext. Recently updated HVAC. Window covers installed. Enjoy the privacy with the 8 feet cedar fence. Sprinkler system front and backyard. Walk-in distance to park, pool, golf club. Owner pays HOA fees. Great schools w easy access to I35, UNT, TWU, NCTC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Villanova Drive have any available units?
3708 Villanova Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 Villanova Drive have?
Some of 3708 Villanova Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Villanova Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Villanova Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Villanova Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3708 Villanova Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3708 Villanova Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3708 Villanova Drive offers parking.
Does 3708 Villanova Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Villanova Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Villanova Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3708 Villanova Drive has a pool.
Does 3708 Villanova Drive have accessible units?
No, 3708 Villanova Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Villanova Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 Villanova Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas