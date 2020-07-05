3316 Evening Wind Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful stone elevation built in 2011 offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,835 square feet of living space. Open living to kitchen concept with granite and stainless appliances. Unlike most leases this property comes with a stainless steel refrigerator! High ceilings throughout. Front room can be living, study or formal dining. Semi-split bedrooms with master on back including dual vanities and separate shower. Nice covered patio. One of few master planned communities in the area with pool, walking and biking trails! Offered at an exceptional rate to market rates! Submit your applications now! This one will not be on the market long!