3308 Lighthouse Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Meticulously maintained 4- bedroom home on a beautiful wooded lot backing up to pastureland. Enjoy the outdoors from a lovely private patio. Flexible floor plan includes 4 bedrooms (one can be used as home office), 2 baths. Front living room and dining; open concept den and kitchen area open to the back yard and deck. Large master bedroom with private bath! Teasley Harbor is a quiet neighborhood with wooded park area. Close to shopping, Guyer HS and FM2499 for easy access to airport and more. Tenants must fill out standard TREC application along with $45 for credit and criminal background check. Small, medium sized animals only; no aggressive breeds.