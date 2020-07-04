All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3308 Lighthouse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3308 Lighthouse Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:12 AM

3308 Lighthouse Drive

3308 Lighthouse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3308 Lighthouse Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Meticulously maintained 4- bedroom home on a beautiful wooded lot backing up to pastureland. Enjoy the outdoors from a lovely private patio. Flexible floor plan includes 4 bedrooms (one can be used as home office), 2 baths. Front living room and dining; open concept den and kitchen area open to the back yard and deck. Large master bedroom with private bath! Teasley Harbor is a quiet neighborhood with wooded park area. Close to shopping, Guyer HS and FM2499 for easy access to airport and more. Tenants must fill out standard TREC application along with $45 for credit and criminal background check. Small, medium sized animals only; no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Lighthouse Drive have any available units?
3308 Lighthouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Lighthouse Drive have?
Some of 3308 Lighthouse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Lighthouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Lighthouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Lighthouse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3308 Lighthouse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3308 Lighthouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Lighthouse Drive offers parking.
Does 3308 Lighthouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Lighthouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Lighthouse Drive have a pool?
No, 3308 Lighthouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Lighthouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 3308 Lighthouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Lighthouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Lighthouse Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas