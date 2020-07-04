All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3206 Clydesdale Drive

3206 Clydesdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3206 Clydesdale Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Great one story 3-2-2 home in Wheeler Ridge in South Denton! Open kitchen and dining areas. The home is across the street from an open green space, so no neighbors in front of you. Guyer District. Owner pays HOA dues. More pics coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Clydesdale Drive have any available units?
3206 Clydesdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 Clydesdale Drive have?
Some of 3206 Clydesdale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Clydesdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Clydesdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Clydesdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Clydesdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3206 Clydesdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Clydesdale Drive offers parking.
Does 3206 Clydesdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Clydesdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Clydesdale Drive have a pool?
No, 3206 Clydesdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Clydesdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3206 Clydesdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Clydesdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 Clydesdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

