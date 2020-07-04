3206 Clydesdale Drive

Great one story 3-2-2 home in Wheeler Ridge in South Denton! Open kitchen and dining areas. The home is across the street from an open green space, so no neighbors in front of you. Guyer District. Owner pays HOA dues. More pics coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
