3201 Hornbeam Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable home located in very desirable Argyle ISD. Single story 3 bed 2 bath with lots of natural light. Large open office,game room,den, or formal dinning room. New carpet in bedrooms and tile throughout. Very clean with freshly painted cabinets. Lots of storage. Large corner lot with extra storage shed (as is). Side by side stainless steal refrigerator. Washer and Dryer hook up. **PETS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS** **NO TRAMPOLINES PLEASE** *Owner manages property and is licenced Agent*