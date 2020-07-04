3201 Hornbeam Street

Amenities
Adorable home located in very desirable Argyle ISD. Single story 3 bed 2 bath with lots of natural light. Large open office,game room,den, or formal dinning room. New carpet in bedrooms and tile throughout. Very clean with freshly painted cabinets. Lots of storage. Large corner lot with extra storage shed (as is). Side by side stainless steal refrigerator. Washer and Dryer hook up. **PETS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS** **NO TRAMPOLINES PLEASE** *Owner manages property and is licenced Agent*