3201 Hornbeam Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3201 Hornbeam Street

3201 Hornbeam Street · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Hornbeam Street, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable home located in very desirable Argyle ISD. Single story 3 bed 2 bath with lots of natural light. Large open office,game room,den, or formal dinning room. New carpet in bedrooms and tile throughout. Very clean with freshly painted cabinets. Lots of storage. Large corner lot with extra storage shed (as is). Side by side stainless steal refrigerator. Washer and Dryer hook up. **PETS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS** **NO TRAMPOLINES PLEASE** *Owner manages property and is licenced Agent*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

