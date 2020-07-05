All apartments in Denton
316 Benjamin Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:02 PM

316 Benjamin Street

316 Benjamin St · No Longer Available
Location

316 Benjamin St, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 bath duplex for rent in North Denton. Beautiful flooring, fireplace, garage and small fenced backyard. Convenient location to UNT, Discovery Park, and TWU. Close to Elementary school, parks and playground. Close to downtown! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information. This property is still available. Right now we are not working any applications. We will mark the status active contingent once we receive applications. If you want to have your pet considered, then please email photos and info about the animal(s) to carricoprop@gmail.com for us to forward on to the owner for a decision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Benjamin Street have any available units?
316 Benjamin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Benjamin Street have?
Some of 316 Benjamin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Benjamin Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 Benjamin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Benjamin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Benjamin Street is pet friendly.
Does 316 Benjamin Street offer parking?
Yes, 316 Benjamin Street offers parking.
Does 316 Benjamin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Benjamin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Benjamin Street have a pool?
No, 316 Benjamin Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 Benjamin Street have accessible units?
No, 316 Benjamin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Benjamin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Benjamin Street has units with dishwashers.

