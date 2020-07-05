316 Benjamin Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 bath duplex for rent in North Denton. Beautiful flooring, fireplace, garage and small fenced backyard. Convenient location to UNT, Discovery Park, and TWU. Close to Elementary school, parks and playground. Close to downtown! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information. This property is still available. Right now we are not working any applications. We will mark the status active contingent once we receive applications. If you want to have your pet considered, then please email photos and info about the animal(s) to carricoprop@gmail.com for us to forward on to the owner for a decision.