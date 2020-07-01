3109 Groveland Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

AS OF 2-27-19 WE HAVE AN APPROVED APPLICATION. PROPERTY WILL BE RE-ACTIVATED IF THERE IS A CHANGE. NO MORE APPS BEING ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME. Conveniently located near shopping, banking, & schools (GUYER). Spacious living open to kitchen-dining. Nice utility-pantry. Backdoor has built-in blind & opens onto 10x10 patio & roomy backyard. Master has large open shower (handicap accessible) & second bath has soaking tub. Landscaped yard w sprinkler system. All potential occupants over the age of 18 must fill out application. TAR App submitted first, then email invite will be sent and application fee is paid online. Must have 600+ credit score, 1+ yr with current employer, no pets (NO EXCEPTIONS, DO NOT CALL).