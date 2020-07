Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities carport parking garage

Nicely finished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with laminate wood floors throughout most of home. Family room with corner brick fireplace. Spacious Dining Room. Built-in bookshelves. Bright galley kitchen. Square footage possibly includes garage space with AC vents. Large square corner lot. Backyard has Storage shed & wood privacy fence. Carport has room for a boat or 2 cars. Great location in Bellaire Heights of Denton! You'll love to make this your home!