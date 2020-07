Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

2925 Penniman Available 04/03/20 ***Quaint Home-Quiet Neighborhood*** - This is an adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Close to Loop 288. Fenced yard that is great for entertaining. Detached one car garage. This home is a MUST see.



Schedule your tour today Tracy 940-565-9902 ext 1



***Available for Move In 4/3/2020***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3960576)