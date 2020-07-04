2827 Lonesome Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage volleyball court

IMMACULATE REMODELED HOME. 3B+2B+2car gar. One story home in a established and quiet neighborhood. Enjoy this beautiful and large kitchen that offers EXOTIC GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, lots of refinished cabinets, nice backsplash, gooseneck faucet etc. All bathrooms redone with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, faucets, sinks and custom cabinets. Spacious Master 17x16. Fresh neutral color paint int. & ext. Light fixtures have been updated. Sprinkler System front & backyard is a plus. Large backyard to have fun! Enjoy the canal water view just 4 houses away. Walking distance to the club house, park, pool, playground, volleyball and basketball area.Easy access to main roads,I35,UNT,TWU,NCTC. Be the first to enjoy a renovated home!