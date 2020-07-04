All apartments in Denton
2827 Lonesome Trail

Location

2827 Lonesome Trail, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
IMMACULATE REMODELED HOME. 3B+2B+2car gar. One story home in a established and quiet neighborhood. Enjoy this beautiful and large kitchen that offers EXOTIC GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, lots of refinished cabinets, nice backsplash, gooseneck faucet etc. All bathrooms redone with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, faucets, sinks and custom cabinets. Spacious Master 17x16. Fresh neutral color paint int. & ext. Light fixtures have been updated. Sprinkler System front & backyard is a plus. Large backyard to have fun! Enjoy the canal water view just 4 houses away. Walking distance to the club house, park, pool, playground, volleyball and basketball area.Easy access to main roads,I35,UNT,TWU,NCTC. Be the first to enjoy a renovated home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 Lonesome Trail have any available units?
2827 Lonesome Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 Lonesome Trail have?
Some of 2827 Lonesome Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 Lonesome Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2827 Lonesome Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 Lonesome Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2827 Lonesome Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2827 Lonesome Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2827 Lonesome Trail offers parking.
Does 2827 Lonesome Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 Lonesome Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 Lonesome Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2827 Lonesome Trail has a pool.
Does 2827 Lonesome Trail have accessible units?
No, 2827 Lonesome Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 Lonesome Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2827 Lonesome Trail has units with dishwashers.

