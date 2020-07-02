2805 Forrestridge Drive

Amenities
Fantastic home for lease in the desirable Forrestridge neighborhood. Spacious living room features new carpet, vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace & windows overlooking the tree shaded backyard. Updated kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, gas cooktop, island, & large walk-in pantry. Private 2nd floor master suite with custom built-ins, separate vanities, jetted tub, separate shower, & two walk-in closets. Downstairs features an en-suite bedroom with walk-in closet, a second living area with built-in bookcases, and another large secondary bedroom. Off the kitchen a second staircase leads to a private study or gameroom. Oversized garage has large storage & workshop area.