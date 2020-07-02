2805 Forrestridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Fantastic home for lease in the desirable Forrestridge neighborhood. Spacious living room features new carpet, vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace & windows overlooking the tree shaded backyard. Updated kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, gas cooktop, island, & large walk-in pantry. Private 2nd floor master suite with custom built-ins, separate vanities, jetted tub, separate shower, & two walk-in closets. Downstairs features an en-suite bedroom with walk-in closet, a second living area with built-in bookcases, and another large secondary bedroom. Off the kitchen a second staircase leads to a private study or gameroom. Oversized garage has large storage & workshop area.