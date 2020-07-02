All apartments in Denton
Location

2805 Forrestridge Drive, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Fantastic home for lease in the desirable Forrestridge neighborhood. Spacious living room features new carpet, vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace & windows overlooking the tree shaded backyard. Updated kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, gas cooktop, island, & large walk-in pantry. Private 2nd floor master suite with custom built-ins, separate vanities, jetted tub, separate shower, & two walk-in closets. Downstairs features an en-suite bedroom with walk-in closet, a second living area with built-in bookcases, and another large secondary bedroom. Off the kitchen a second staircase leads to a private study or gameroom. Oversized garage has large storage & workshop area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Forrestridge Drive have any available units?
2805 Forrestridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Forrestridge Drive have?
Some of 2805 Forrestridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Forrestridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Forrestridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Forrestridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Forrestridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2805 Forrestridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Forrestridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2805 Forrestridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Forrestridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Forrestridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2805 Forrestridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Forrestridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2805 Forrestridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Forrestridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Forrestridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

