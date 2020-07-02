Ready for move-in! Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace and wood laminate floors in living room. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and all new appliances in updated kitchen. Large backyard with new wood fence. Yard actually goes past fence and backs up to open area for added privacy. Beautiful mature tree in front yard gives plenty of shade on sunny days. Located in established neighborhood and ready for you! Tenant will be responsible for mowing yard behind fence to the property line.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2749 Mill Pond Road have any available units?
2749 Mill Pond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2749 Mill Pond Road have?
Some of 2749 Mill Pond Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2749 Mill Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
2749 Mill Pond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.