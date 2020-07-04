2704 Bissonet Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground pool garage

Wonderful Home with Mega Upgrades: Including hard wood floors, Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Skip trowel texture, crown molding, decorative lighting, vaulted ceilings, open kitchen living design, Huge utility room with built ins, Large master bed and bath with separate shower and jetted garden tube, upgraded basin sinks. Even the carpet is upgraded Frieze Through the upstairs. Beautiful back yard. Home is nestled into a fabulous neighborhood with a community Pool, playground, walking trails and more. This Wonderful home is MOVE IN READY and priced under market to rend fast. Call your agent and make appointment today. Landlord is open to section 8 Housing with 4 bedroom voucher only.