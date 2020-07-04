All apartments in Denton
Location

2704 Bissonet Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful Home with Mega Upgrades: Including hard wood floors, Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Skip trowel texture, crown molding, decorative lighting, vaulted ceilings, open kitchen living design, Huge utility room with built ins, Large master bed and bath with separate shower and jetted garden tube, upgraded basin sinks. Even the carpet is upgraded Frieze Through the upstairs. Beautiful back yard. Home is nestled into a fabulous neighborhood with a community Pool, playground, walking trails and more. This Wonderful home is MOVE IN READY and priced under market to rend fast. Call your agent and make appointment today. Landlord is open to section 8 Housing with 4 bedroom voucher only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

