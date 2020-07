Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home in Sundown Ranch. Open kitchen and living room design. Formal dining off entry could double as an office. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, separate shower and walk-in closet. Second bedroom has a walk-in close bigger than the master suit! Additional features included gas, wood burning fireplace in the living room, upgraded front door and contemporary lighting.