2612 Pinto Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:29 PM

2612 Pinto Drive

2612 Pinto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Pinto Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! This 3.2.2 home will WOW you with the TWO fireplaces! Open kitchen has large eating area with lots of light, refrigerator included, built in microwave, dishwasher, smooth cooktop drop in range, a breakfast bar & 42 inch cabinets. The master is amazing with a fireplace, separate shower, garden tub and TWO walk in closets!! Roomy utility area off the kitchenr! Enjoy the covered front porch and covered back patio. Don't miss this very nice rental home! Easy access to Interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

