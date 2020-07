Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

2508 N. Locust Available 07/17/20 *** North Denton Home 4 U *** - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is full of charm. Spacious open floor plan with covered back porch and amazing yard for entertaining. Plank flooring throughout and many more upgrades.



*** A MUST SEE ***



***MOVE IN 7/17/2020***



Schedule your tour today. 940-565-9902 ext 1 TRACY



visit www.adamirealty.com to view all of our available homes.



(RLNE2805439)