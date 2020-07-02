All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2217 Parkside Drive

2217 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Parkside Drive, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the heart of Denton. Spacious kitchen features white cabinets and lots of counter and storage space. Living room features a gorgeous brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings with wood beams. Private fenced in backyard features a covered patio, mature trees, and lots of space to entertain. Conveniently located near Texas Women's University and the University of North Texas. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment. Fridge, washer, and dryer included. Property is tastefully updated and ready for new tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Parkside Drive have any available units?
2217 Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Parkside Drive have?
Some of 2217 Parkside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2217 Parkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Parkside Drive offers parking.
Does 2217 Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2217 Parkside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 2217 Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2217 Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Parkside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

