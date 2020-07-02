2217 Parkside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the heart of Denton. Spacious kitchen features white cabinets and lots of counter and storage space. Living room features a gorgeous brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings with wood beams. Private fenced in backyard features a covered patio, mature trees, and lots of space to entertain. Conveniently located near Texas Women's University and the University of North Texas. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment. Fridge, washer, and dryer included. Property is tastefully updated and ready for new tenants.