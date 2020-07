Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single story home! Flexible floor plan to accommodate any family's needs. Enjoy the covered back patio, fenced backyard and oversized parking area. Ideal location close to South Lakes Park, shopping, dining, schools and 35E for an easy commute. Owner to provide lawn maintenance and quarterly pest control. You will not be disappointed!