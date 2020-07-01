212 Sawyer Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking stainless steel range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

SUPER CUTE!! BIG Two bedroom, one bath apartment just across the street from TWU, minutes from Denton Square and UNT. Two living rooms, One large dining room and a HUGE laundry room. Kitchen includes granite countertops, large stainless sink, gas range and stainless frigde. One assigned parking spot in back and additional parking on the street. Clean and available today! Income requirements verifiable, Employment history and or guarantor, copy of DL or Photo ID, No prior Evictions, References. No Pets.