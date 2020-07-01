All apartments in Denton
212 Sawyer Avenue
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:41 AM

212 Sawyer Avenue

212 Sawyer Ave · No Longer Available
Location

212 Sawyer Ave, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
SUPER CUTE!! BIG Two bedroom, one bath apartment just across the street from TWU, minutes from Denton Square and UNT. Two living rooms, One large dining room and a HUGE laundry room. Kitchen includes granite countertops, large stainless sink, gas range and stainless frigde. One assigned parking spot in back and additional parking on the street. Clean and available today! Income requirements verifiable, Employment history and or guarantor, copy of DL or Photo ID, No prior Evictions, References. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Sawyer Avenue have any available units?
212 Sawyer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Sawyer Avenue have?
Some of 212 Sawyer Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Sawyer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 Sawyer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Sawyer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 212 Sawyer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 212 Sawyer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 212 Sawyer Avenue offers parking.
Does 212 Sawyer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Sawyer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Sawyer Avenue have a pool?
No, 212 Sawyer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 212 Sawyer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 Sawyer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Sawyer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Sawyer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

