Denton, TX
211 Second Street
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:14 PM

211 Second Street

211 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

211 2nd Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 3 bath main home with a 1 bed 1 bath guest cottage behind is centrally located just blocks from TWU, 380 & The Square for only $2,995 per month. It is the perfect mix of old world style & modern touches. Some of the new features include: new wood look floors, new granite, remodeled baths, fresh paint, new SS Apps, new stacked stone back splash, & more. This amazing property also boasts a 1 bed 1 bath with kitchen & dining detached studio apartment unit in the back with separate entry. This space will rent separately for $850 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Second Street have any available units?
211 Second Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Second Street have?
Some of 211 Second Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Second Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 Second Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Second Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 Second Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 211 Second Street offer parking?
Yes, 211 Second Street offers parking.
Does 211 Second Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Second Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Second Street have a pool?
No, 211 Second Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 Second Street have accessible units?
No, 211 Second Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Second Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Second Street has units with dishwashers.

