All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 211 E Mulberry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
211 E Mulberry Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

211 E Mulberry Street

211 East Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

211 East Mulberry Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning downtown townhome w two master suites. Brand new carpet and paint! Downstairs has gourmet kitchen with granite counters, tile floors, spacious dining area, huge living area, and convenient half bath. Upstairs is both master suites, laundry closet, and extra area suitable for a tech center. Single car garage allows for convenient parking; extensive additional parking nearby. Small patio for grilling and enjoying sunsets. Close to downtown! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 E Mulberry Street have any available units?
211 E Mulberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 E Mulberry Street have?
Some of 211 E Mulberry Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 E Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 E Mulberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 E Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 E Mulberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 211 E Mulberry Street offer parking?
Yes, 211 E Mulberry Street offers parking.
Does 211 E Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 E Mulberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 E Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 211 E Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 E Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 211 E Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 E Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 E Mulberry Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas