211 E Mulberry Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning downtown townhome w two master suites. Brand new carpet and paint! Downstairs has gourmet kitchen with granite counters, tile floors, spacious dining area, huge living area, and convenient half bath. Upstairs is both master suites, laundry closet, and extra area suitable for a tech center. Single car garage allows for convenient parking; extensive additional parking nearby. Small patio for grilling and enjoying sunsets. Close to downtown! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information.