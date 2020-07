Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded home with vintage touches! Heavily treed extra large lot! Includes a fridge, washer and dryer. Freshly painted! Lots of storage. Lots of cabinets in kitchen as well as breakfast bar for 2. Oversized Dining Area or extra living space. Shed in the backyard. 2-Car Garage.

Tenant minimums- 600+, 2-years @ same industry, 2 years consecutive at same residence.