Denton, TX
209 W Oak St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

209 W Oak St

209 West Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

209 West Oak Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Beautiful, spacious townhome on the square in Denton, TX. Call us today at 940-209-0152 to Schedule a viewing of your New Home!! It is a 1 bedroom, two story town home layout. The bedroom and bathroom are upstairs. Downstairs has an open kitchen layout and hardwood floors (the stairs and upstairs are carpet). Comes with washer and dryer in an enclosed laundry room closet area. It is located behind Dix Coney Island on the Square. There are no dogs allowed, cats only with $500.00 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 W Oak St have any available units?
209 W Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 W Oak St have?
Some of 209 W Oak St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 W Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
209 W Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 W Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 W Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 209 W Oak St offer parking?
No, 209 W Oak St does not offer parking.
Does 209 W Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 W Oak St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 W Oak St have a pool?
No, 209 W Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 209 W Oak St have accessible units?
No, 209 W Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 209 W Oak St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 W Oak St has units with dishwashers.

