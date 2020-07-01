209 W Oak St

Amenities
Beautiful, spacious townhome on the square in Denton, TX. Call us today at 940-209-0152 to Schedule a viewing of your New Home!! It is a 1 bedroom, two story town home layout. The bedroom and bathroom are upstairs. Downstairs has an open kitchen layout and hardwood floors (the stairs and upstairs are carpet). Comes with washer and dryer in an enclosed laundry room closet area. It is located behind Dix Coney Island on the Square. There are no dogs allowed, cats only with $500.00 pet deposit.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3464832)