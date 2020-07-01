2027 Georgetown Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice home completely remodeled - just finished. All new inside. Come see it! Open living room to kitchen and dining. C-Fans. Fenced back yard. Storage shed. 2 car garage with opener. Just off University Dr. in north Denton in nice neighborhood. Near to parks and shopping and restaurants and not far from Rayzor Ranch and all that is offered there.