2027 Georgetown Drive

Very nice home completely remodeled - just finished. All new inside. Come see it! Open living room to kitchen and dining. C-Fans. Fenced back yard. Storage shed. 2 car garage with opener. Just off University Dr. in north Denton in nice neighborhood. Near to parks and shopping and restaurants and not far from Rayzor Ranch and all that is offered there.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
