2004 Brown Drive

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Pride of ownership is apparent from the moment you step in to this GEM in the heart of Denton. From the beautiful, rich color of the hardwood floors to the updated kitchen, you feel right at home. Historical charm in so many details and smart design layout makes every square foot count. Huge utility room with windows is big enough for small office too. Expansive lot and huge backyard with mature trees and detached garage. Cats and small dogs ok. Yard care is included.