Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home in desirable North Lake Park neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings, open living area. No carpet! luxury vinyl plank through out the living room, dinning room and all bedrooms. Tiles in wet area. One year old energy efficient range oven and dishwasher. Back view to open greenbelt. Walking distance to recreation center, North Lake Park, driving range, walking trails, pond, near Razor Ranch shopping center & 35.