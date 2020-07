Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute-as-a-button home in Denton! Totally remodeled bathroom and kitchen, and the house has new windows, doors, appliances, granite countertops, fixtures, paint, and tile. The beautiful original wood floors have been re-stained. Nice front porch to drink your morning coffee, and a fenced-in backyard! Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Agent is co-owner of property. Members of Bent Gate Properties LLC are licensed agents in the state of Texas.