1900 Sena St

Super cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house in north Denton - This house has been owner maintained for the last 5 years. The landscaping is really nice. There is plenty of shade and places to sit outside. Inside is in good condition too. Come see for yourself.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
