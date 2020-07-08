All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1900 Sena St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1900 Sena St
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:57 AM

1900 Sena St

1900 Sena Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1900 Sena Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Super cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house in north Denton - This house has been owner maintained for the last 5 years. The landscaping is really nice. There is plenty of shade and places to sit outside. Inside is in good condition too. Come see for yourself.

(RLNE3452138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Sena St have any available units?
1900 Sena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1900 Sena St currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Sena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Sena St pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Sena St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1900 Sena St offer parking?
No, 1900 Sena St does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Sena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Sena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Sena St have a pool?
No, 1900 Sena St does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Sena St have accessible units?
No, 1900 Sena St does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Sena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Sena St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Sena St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Sena St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas