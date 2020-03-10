1801 Buena Vista Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Lots of space for everyone! Beautifully updated home...over 4000sf! Enjoy 6 BRs, 3.5 bath, 3 living area, 2 dining, and 2 car garage. Just finished many updates...full sod front and back, wood laminate flooring, carpet, granite in kitchen and master, Stainless steel appliances, gas range with double ovens, oiled-rubbed fans and fixtures, 2 hot water heaters, 2 new garage doors and openers, roof 2017, updated fireplace stone, and so much more! Master has see-through fireplace, separate tub and shower, huge walk-in closet. Large gameroom upstairs with 5 Brs and 2 baths. Mature trees, beautiful neighborhood, convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-35, UNT and Lake Lewisville. Lease with an option to buy!