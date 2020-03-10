All apartments in Denton
1801 Buena Vista Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:56 AM

1801 Buena Vista Drive

1801 Buena Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Buena Vista Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Lots of space for everyone! Beautifully updated home...over 4000sf! Enjoy 6 BRs, 3.5 bath, 3 living area, 2 dining, and 2 car garage. Just finished many updates...full sod front and back, wood laminate flooring, carpet, granite in kitchen and master, Stainless steel appliances, gas range with double ovens, oiled-rubbed fans and fixtures, 2 hot water heaters, 2 new garage doors and openers, roof 2017, updated fireplace stone, and so much more! Master has see-through fireplace, separate tub and shower, huge walk-in closet. Large gameroom upstairs with 5 Brs and 2 baths. Mature trees, beautiful neighborhood, convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-35, UNT and Lake Lewisville. Lease with an option to buy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Buena Vista Drive have any available units?
1801 Buena Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Buena Vista Drive have?
Some of 1801 Buena Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Buena Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Buena Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Buena Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Buena Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1801 Buena Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Buena Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 1801 Buena Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Buena Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Buena Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 1801 Buena Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Buena Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 Buena Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Buena Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Buena Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

