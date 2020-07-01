All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1720 Post Oak Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1720 Post Oak Ct
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:10 AM

1720 Post Oak Ct

1720 Post Oak Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1720 Post Oak Ct, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1720 Post Oak Ct Available 08/09/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Great Location And Open Floor Plan! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Great Location And Open Floor Plan! Walk into the large family room with wood floors and lots of natural lighting. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with tile backsplash, granite counters, ceramic tile floors, and breakfast bar! Master suite with private bath, dual sinks & WIC! Quality craftsmanship throughout! Huge covered patio deck for family gatherings! Close to schools, shopping, dining and within reasonable distance to both major Universities!

(RLNE3302172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Post Oak Ct have any available units?
1720 Post Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Post Oak Ct have?
Some of 1720 Post Oak Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Post Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Post Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Post Oak Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Post Oak Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Post Oak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Post Oak Ct offers parking.
Does 1720 Post Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Post Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Post Oak Ct have a pool?
No, 1720 Post Oak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Post Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 1720 Post Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Post Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Post Oak Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas