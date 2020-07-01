Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1720 Post Oak Ct Available 08/09/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Great Location And Open Floor Plan! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Great Location And Open Floor Plan! Walk into the large family room with wood floors and lots of natural lighting. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with tile backsplash, granite counters, ceramic tile floors, and breakfast bar! Master suite with private bath, dual sinks & WIC! Quality craftsmanship throughout! Huge covered patio deck for family gatherings! Close to schools, shopping, dining and within reasonable distance to both major Universities!



(RLNE3302172)