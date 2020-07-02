1685 Colorado Blvd

Amenities

Historical Parkview combines small building charm with a high end unit finish, providing residents the opportunity to live in a renovated vintage building right on City Park-one of Denvers great locations. Each apartment home has new, authentic oak hardwood floors, designer lighting packages, real slate flooring in the baths, incredible closet space and new air conditioning. Reserved parking, a workout room, on-site laundry, CCTV and controlled private access. Apartment Features:

Central Heat and Air Conditioning

Dining Room

Breakfast Nook

Patio/Balcony

Extra Storage Space

High-speed Internet Included

Cable-ready

Refrigerator

Range/Oven

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage Disposal

Hardwood and Slate Floors

Pet Friendly

No Smoking Units Available

Corporate Units Available



Community Features:

Small Vintage Building

Gated Property

BBQ/Picnic Area

Business Center

Elevator

Fitness Center

Laundry Facilities

Reserved Covered Parking

Public Transportation Nearby



Apartment Types & Rates:

Studio: $675 Rent, $250 Deposit, 400 Sq. Ft.

1 Bed/1 Bath: $895 Rent, $250 Deposit, 650 Sq. Ft.

$40 Application Fee, $150 Admin. Fee

High-Speed Internet Included in Rent

Month-to-month and 24-month leases available