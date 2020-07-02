All apartments in Denton
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1685 Colorado Blvd
Last updated December 8 2019 at 9:39 AM

1685 Colorado Blvd

1685 Colorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1685 Colorado Boulevard, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Historical Parkview combines small building charm with a high end unit finish, providing residents the opportunity to live in a renovated vintage building right on City Park-one of Denvers great locations. Each apartment home has new, authentic oak hardwood floors, designer lighting packages, real slate flooring in the baths, incredible closet space and new air conditioning. Reserved parking, a workout room, on-site laundry, CCTV and controlled private access. Apartment Features:
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Dining Room
Breakfast Nook
Patio/Balcony
Extra Storage Space
High-speed Internet Included
Cable-ready
Refrigerator
Range/Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Hardwood and Slate Floors
Pet Friendly
No Smoking Units Available
Corporate Units Available

Community Features:
Small Vintage Building
Gated Property
BBQ/Picnic Area
Business Center
Elevator
Fitness Center
Laundry Facilities
Reserved Covered Parking
Public Transportation Nearby

Apartment Types & Rates:
Studio: $675 Rent, $250 Deposit, 400 Sq. Ft.
1 Bed/1 Bath: $895 Rent, $250 Deposit, 650 Sq. Ft.
$40 Application Fee, $150 Admin. Fee
High-Speed Internet Included in Rent
Month-to-month and 24-month leases available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 Colorado Blvd have any available units?
1685 Colorado Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1685 Colorado Blvd have?
Some of 1685 Colorado Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 Colorado Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Colorado Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Colorado Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1685 Colorado Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1685 Colorado Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1685 Colorado Blvd offers parking.
Does 1685 Colorado Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1685 Colorado Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Colorado Blvd have a pool?
No, 1685 Colorado Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1685 Colorado Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1685 Colorado Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Colorado Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1685 Colorado Blvd has units with dishwashers.

