Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

1429 Eufemia Drive

1429 Eufemia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Eufemia Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
parking
REDUCED AND MOVE-IN READY!! This very well maintained home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a flex room that could be used for a game room or study. Kitchen is open to the large living area and dining area with fireplace. Large backyard with covered patio is perfect for your family to watch the kids playing outside while staying cool under the shade of the patio. All applicants 18 yrs.+to complete a TAR Application and submit with $60 app fee via money order, Paypal or certified funds. Pets approved on a case-by-case basis, NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS-MIXES! Submit app w prior rental history reference, color copy of DL, last 4 pay stubs or last 2 yrs. tax returns if self employed. SECTION 8 VOUCHERS CONSIDERED!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Eufemia Drive have any available units?
1429 Eufemia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 Eufemia Drive have?
Some of 1429 Eufemia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Eufemia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Eufemia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Eufemia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 Eufemia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1429 Eufemia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Eufemia Drive offers parking.
Does 1429 Eufemia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Eufemia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Eufemia Drive have a pool?
No, 1429 Eufemia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Eufemia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1429 Eufemia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Eufemia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 Eufemia Drive has units with dishwashers.

