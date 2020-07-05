1429 Eufemia Drive

Amenities
REDUCED AND MOVE-IN READY!! This very well maintained home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a flex room that could be used for a game room or study. Kitchen is open to the large living area and dining area with fireplace. Large backyard with covered patio is perfect for your family to watch the kids playing outside while staying cool under the shade of the patio. All applicants 18 yrs.+to complete a TAR Application and submit with $60 app fee via money order, Paypal or certified funds. Pets approved on a case-by-case basis, NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS-MIXES! Submit app w prior rental history reference, color copy of DL, last 4 pay stubs or last 2 yrs. tax returns if self employed. SECTION 8 VOUCHERS CONSIDERED!!