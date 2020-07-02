Newly renovated 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Two block from UNT. Wood floor, designer paint, high end finish Call for details. 1415 Margie st. #3 $1000 rent and $1000 deposit. Pet may be ok. second floor unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1415 margie have any available units?
1415 margie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 margie have?
Some of 1415 margie's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 margie currently offering any rent specials?
1415 margie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 margie pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 margie is pet friendly.
Does 1415 margie offer parking?
No, 1415 margie does not offer parking.
Does 1415 margie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 margie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 margie have a pool?
No, 1415 margie does not have a pool.
Does 1415 margie have accessible units?
No, 1415 margie does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 margie have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 margie does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)