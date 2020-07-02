Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated oven refrigerator

Newly renovated 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Two block from UNT. Wood floor, designer paint, high end finish Call for details. 1415 Margie st. #3 $1000 rent and $1000 deposit. Pet may be ok. second floor unit