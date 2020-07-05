1405 Carrigan Lane

Amenities

Cute 3-2-2 in the Northpointe Phase 2 Addition in Denton! Open layout, large walk-in closets, sprinkler system and more! Spacious living room has high ceilings and a tiled wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen offers a dining area, breakfast bar, 42 inch cabinets, pantry for extra storage and a refrigerator included! Private master suite has an 8x5 WI closet and lovely bath with extended vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Nice sized secondary bedrooms, second full bath, covered patio and large backyard with room to entertain! Located in a quiet neighborhood with easy highway access and just minutes to downtown. Small pets under 30 lbs considered.