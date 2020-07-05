All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
1405 Carrigan Lane
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:33 PM

1405 Carrigan Lane

1405 Carrigan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Carrigan Lane, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 3-2-2 in the Northpointe Phase 2 Addition in Denton! Open layout, large walk-in closets, sprinkler system and more! Spacious living room has high ceilings and a tiled wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen offers a dining area, breakfast bar, 42 inch cabinets, pantry for extra storage and a refrigerator included! Private master suite has an 8x5 WI closet and lovely bath with extended vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Nice sized secondary bedrooms, second full bath, covered patio and large backyard with room to entertain! Located in a quiet neighborhood with easy highway access and just minutes to downtown. Small pets under 30 lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Carrigan Lane have any available units?
1405 Carrigan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Carrigan Lane have?
Some of 1405 Carrigan Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Carrigan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Carrigan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Carrigan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Carrigan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Carrigan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Carrigan Lane offers parking.
Does 1405 Carrigan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Carrigan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Carrigan Lane have a pool?
No, 1405 Carrigan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Carrigan Lane have accessible units?
No, 1405 Carrigan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Carrigan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Carrigan Lane has units with dishwashers.

