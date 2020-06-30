All apartments in Denton
1400 Anna Street
1400 Anna Street

1400 Anna Street · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Anna Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful single-story 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home within walking distance of the historic Denton square and all it has to offer! Updated throughout with refinished hard wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, customized bathroom, fresh interior paint and fixtures! Enjoy the spacious backyard - perfect for entertaining and relaxation! Easy access to I-35 for shopping, dining, and entertainment. This one won't last long!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Anna Street have any available units?
1400 Anna Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Anna Street have?
Some of 1400 Anna Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Anna Street currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Anna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Anna Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Anna Street is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Anna Street offer parking?
No, 1400 Anna Street does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Anna Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Anna Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Anna Street have a pool?
No, 1400 Anna Street does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Anna Street have accessible units?
No, 1400 Anna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Anna Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Anna Street does not have units with dishwashers.

