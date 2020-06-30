1400 Anna Street

Amenities
Beautiful single-story 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home within walking distance of the historic Denton square and all it has to offer! Updated throughout with refinished hard wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, customized bathroom, fresh interior paint and fixtures! Enjoy the spacious backyard - perfect for entertaining and relaxation! Easy access to I-35 for shopping, dining, and entertainment. This one won't last long!!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.