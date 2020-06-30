All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1310 Anna Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1310 Anna Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:47 PM

1310 Anna Street

1310 Anna Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1310 Anna Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing location in Denton! This gorgeous remodeled home is the perfect rental offering 4 FULL beds and 4 FULL baths. This property is recently remodeled including: rich wood like floors, Quartz cntrs, large island, SS Apps including gas range with built in griddle, R38 Insulation, 2 inch blinds, split bedroom fp with sep entry to a master & additional sep entry to the studio apartment complete with kitchenette, room for small living & dining area, & full bath. Perfect location on a large corner in close proximity to TWU, UNT, The Square, Denton High, 380, & I35E for an easy commute. Come take a look at this one today because it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Anna Street have any available units?
1310 Anna Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Anna Street have?
Some of 1310 Anna Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Anna Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Anna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Anna Street pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Anna Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1310 Anna Street offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Anna Street offers parking.
Does 1310 Anna Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Anna Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Anna Street have a pool?
No, 1310 Anna Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Anna Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 Anna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Anna Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Anna Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas