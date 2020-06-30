1310 Anna Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing location in Denton! This gorgeous remodeled home is the perfect rental offering 4 FULL beds and 4 FULL baths. This property is recently remodeled including: rich wood like floors, Quartz cntrs, large island, SS Apps including gas range with built in griddle, R38 Insulation, 2 inch blinds, split bedroom fp with sep entry to a master & additional sep entry to the studio apartment complete with kitchenette, room for small living & dining area, & full bath. Perfect location on a large corner in close proximity to TWU, UNT, The Square, Denton High, 380, & I35E for an easy commute. Come take a look at this one today because it won't last long!