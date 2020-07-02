All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1306 Ector Street

1306 Ector Street · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Ector Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY!!! MUST CALL 940-453-5159 FOR APPOINTMENTS TO VIEW. Ready to lease this 1 owner 4 bedroom 2 bath one story family home with 2 living 2 dining, all large over sized rooms. Home designed by well known architect Mount-Miller.Adorned with retro character throughout and nestled on magnificent .69 of an acre grounds enveloped with towering nostalgic oaks.Be greeted by wonderful circle drive in highly sought after North Denton on prestigious Ector St.Walking distance to shopping, schools, walking distance to UNT. Won't Last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Ector Street have any available units?
1306 Ector Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 Ector Street have?
Some of 1306 Ector Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Ector Street currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Ector Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Ector Street pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Ector Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1306 Ector Street offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Ector Street offers parking.
Does 1306 Ector Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Ector Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Ector Street have a pool?
No, 1306 Ector Street does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Ector Street have accessible units?
No, 1306 Ector Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Ector Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 Ector Street has units with dishwashers.

