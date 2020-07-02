1306 Ector Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

MOVE IN READY!!! MUST CALL 940-453-5159 FOR APPOINTMENTS TO VIEW. Ready to lease this 1 owner 4 bedroom 2 bath one story family home with 2 living 2 dining, all large over sized rooms. Home designed by well known architect Mount-Miller.Adorned with retro character throughout and nestled on magnificent .69 of an acre grounds enveloped with towering nostalgic oaks.Be greeted by wonderful circle drive in highly sought after North Denton on prestigious Ector St.Walking distance to shopping, schools, walking distance to UNT. Won't Last!