Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1303 Cordell Street

1303 Cordell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Cordell Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
carport
parking
Fabulous single story duplex, is MOVE IN READY! Great location on a large lot! Inside is pristine with a grand kitchen that showcases a gas cook-top, stainless steel appliances, raised breakfast bar and stunning white cabinetry. The kitchen area overlook the eat in breakfast nook. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious living room with plush carpet and a ceiling fan. Two full sized bathrooms. Spectacular open flowing floor plan is perfect for every day living! Three great sized bedrooms all with neutral paint! Rear two car carport! The fridge will remain for the duration of the lease! 2 covered parking spaces & the yard will be maintained by the landlord! Great location and this wonderful home is ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Cordell Street have any available units?
1303 Cordell Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Cordell Street have?
Some of 1303 Cordell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Cordell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Cordell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Cordell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Cordell Street is not pet friendly.
Does 1303 Cordell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Cordell Street offers parking.
Does 1303 Cordell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Cordell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Cordell Street have a pool?
No, 1303 Cordell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Cordell Street have accessible units?
No, 1303 Cordell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Cordell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 Cordell Street has units with dishwashers.

