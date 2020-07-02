1303 Cordell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Fabulous single story duplex, is MOVE IN READY! Great location on a large lot! Inside is pristine with a grand kitchen that showcases a gas cook-top, stainless steel appliances, raised breakfast bar and stunning white cabinetry. The kitchen area overlook the eat in breakfast nook. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious living room with plush carpet and a ceiling fan. Two full sized bathrooms. Spectacular open flowing floor plan is perfect for every day living! Three great sized bedrooms all with neutral paint! Rear two car carport! The fridge will remain for the duration of the lease! 2 covered parking spaces & the yard will be maintained by the landlord! Great location and this wonderful home is ready for you!