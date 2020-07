Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Picture perfect 1-story beauty, tucked away on a cul-de-sac! Spacious, open floor plan boasts everything from beautiful laminate wood flooring and plush carpet to a back yard with a shed for extra storage. Conveniently located near the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment Denton has to offer, with easy access to University and Hwy 380.