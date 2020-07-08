All apartments in Denton
1205 Raleigh Path Road

1205 Raleigh Path · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Raleigh Path, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
GORGEOUS 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage available for rent in JUNE! This home features stainless appliances, granite, hardwoods, newer carpet & paint, updated bathrooms, & much more! This one story has a media room that can be used as a second living area! Nestled in a small subdivision, home has easy access to Loop 288, Hwy 380, and multiple shopping opportunities. Close to Ryan High! *RENT INCLUDES YARD CARE!* Pets considered case by case at owner's discretion (additional deposit required).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Raleigh Path Road have any available units?
1205 Raleigh Path Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Raleigh Path Road have?
Some of 1205 Raleigh Path Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Raleigh Path Road currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Raleigh Path Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Raleigh Path Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Raleigh Path Road is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Raleigh Path Road offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Raleigh Path Road offers parking.
Does 1205 Raleigh Path Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Raleigh Path Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Raleigh Path Road have a pool?
No, 1205 Raleigh Path Road does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Raleigh Path Road have accessible units?
No, 1205 Raleigh Path Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Raleigh Path Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Raleigh Path Road has units with dishwashers.

