All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 11613 Mayfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
11613 Mayfield Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11613 Mayfield Drive

11613 Mayfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11613 Mayfield Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully appointed home overlooking the 18th hole of the golf course. Fenced and nicely landscaped back yard. Extended covered patio with remote solar shades. Granite kitchen, ss appliances. Eat in kitchen-dining area. Relax in the cozy living area by the fireplace. Master suite has crown molding, fan and privacy door into bath area. Rain glass shower door. Radiant barrier in attic and high efficiency hvac system. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.
Pets limited to 1 or 2 small dog(s) or cats weighing no more than 40 lbs combines with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11613 Mayfield Drive have any available units?
11613 Mayfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11613 Mayfield Drive have?
Some of 11613 Mayfield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11613 Mayfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11613 Mayfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11613 Mayfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11613 Mayfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11613 Mayfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11613 Mayfield Drive offers parking.
Does 11613 Mayfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11613 Mayfield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11613 Mayfield Drive have a pool?
No, 11613 Mayfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11613 Mayfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 11613 Mayfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11613 Mayfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11613 Mayfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas