11613 Mayfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully appointed home overlooking the 18th hole of the golf course. Fenced and nicely landscaped back yard. Extended covered patio with remote solar shades. Granite kitchen, ss appliances. Eat in kitchen-dining area. Relax in the cozy living area by the fireplace. Master suite has crown molding, fan and privacy door into bath area. Rain glass shower door. Radiant barrier in attic and high efficiency hvac system. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.

Pets limited to 1 or 2 small dog(s) or cats weighing no more than 40 lbs combines with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE