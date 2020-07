Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Available 04/15/20 Located just minutes from Texas Women's University, this quite 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features a fenced in backyard, washer and dryer connections, hardwood floors, and a carport.



This is a pet friendly property. We welcome a maximum of 2 animals under 35 lbs each with a $400.00 pet deposit per pet. Restrictions may apply.



*** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON***



(RLNE5535957)