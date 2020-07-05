All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:13 PM

11112 Southerland Drive

11112 Southerland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11112 Southerland Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available for Move In May 1st. Luxury Furnished home in Robson Ranch's Age Restricted Community. Yard care, and full use of facilities included with 6+ mo lease. Shorter lease terms available at $3000 per mo, including ALL UTILITIES, lawn care, and facilities. OAKMONT model has NORTHERN facing covered patio with a spectacular view overlooking the 2nd fairway. Natural gas connection to grill inside screened porch. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances. NO SMOKING IN HOUSE, IN GARAGE OR ON PATIO.
Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) weighing no more than 40 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet
acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the applica

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11112 Southerland Drive have any available units?
11112 Southerland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11112 Southerland Drive have?
Some of 11112 Southerland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11112 Southerland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11112 Southerland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11112 Southerland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11112 Southerland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11112 Southerland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11112 Southerland Drive offers parking.
Does 11112 Southerland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11112 Southerland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11112 Southerland Drive have a pool?
No, 11112 Southerland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11112 Southerland Drive have accessible units?
No, 11112 Southerland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11112 Southerland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11112 Southerland Drive has units with dishwashers.

