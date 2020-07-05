11112 Southerland Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Available for Move In May 1st. Luxury Furnished home in Robson Ranch's Age Restricted Community. Yard care, and full use of facilities included with 6+ mo lease. Shorter lease terms available at $3000 per mo, including ALL UTILITIES, lawn care, and facilities. OAKMONT model has NORTHERN facing covered patio with a spectacular view overlooking the 2nd fairway. Natural gas connection to grill inside screened porch. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances. NO SMOKING IN HOUSE, IN GARAGE OR ON PATIO.

Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) weighing no more than 40 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet

acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the applica