Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher fireplace bathtub oven refrigerator

Three bedroom two bath just off of Loop 288, convenient to 35 and shopping and schools, accessible to shopping. New vinyl plank flooring, move in ready. A must see. Warm family home with corner fireplace in living area. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower, sky light brings in a bright cheery light. Washer and dryer connections in hall conveniently located between two bedrooms. Large fenced back yard.