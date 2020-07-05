All apartments in Denton
10205 Countryside Drive
10205 Countryside Drive

10205 Countryside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10205 Countryside Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
pool
Pristine home in sought-after luxury active adult 55+ community! Enjoy an open floor plan, large windows overlooking the RARELY AVAILABLE greenbelt & cart path, as well as a gorgeous covered patio directly off the formal living area. This home is absolutely perfect for entertaining!

The spacious kitchen, abundant storage space, and center island add to the charm and functionality of this home. Huge master suite complete with a tray ceiling, dual vanities, patio access & a walk-in closet with built-ins. The beauty and versatility of this home is highlighted by the luxury lifestyle found at Robson Ranch. Amenities including golf, a resort-style pool, clubhouse, art center, dog park, jogging trails & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10205 Countryside Drive have any available units?
10205 Countryside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10205 Countryside Drive have?
Some of 10205 Countryside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10205 Countryside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10205 Countryside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10205 Countryside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10205 Countryside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10205 Countryside Drive offer parking?
No, 10205 Countryside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10205 Countryside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10205 Countryside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10205 Countryside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10205 Countryside Drive has a pool.
Does 10205 Countryside Drive have accessible units?
No, 10205 Countryside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10205 Countryside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10205 Countryside Drive has units with dishwashers.

