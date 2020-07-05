10205 Countryside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park pool

Pristine home in sought-after luxury active adult 55+ community! Enjoy an open floor plan, large windows overlooking the RARELY AVAILABLE greenbelt & cart path, as well as a gorgeous covered patio directly off the formal living area. This home is absolutely perfect for entertaining!



The spacious kitchen, abundant storage space, and center island add to the charm and functionality of this home. Huge master suite complete with a tray ceiling, dual vanities, patio access & a walk-in closet with built-ins. The beauty and versatility of this home is highlighted by the luxury lifestyle found at Robson Ranch. Amenities including golf, a resort-style pool, clubhouse, art center, dog park, jogging trails & more!