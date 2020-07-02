1007 Oakland Street

Amenities

Quaint Denton Convenience! Located directly across from Texas Womans University and just a few houses away from the infamous 32-acre Quakertown Park! A precious 1 bedroom, 1 bath studio loft in a 5-home complex of individual lil houses. It's the upstairs home on the left behind this main house in the picture. Bedroom area offers a large walk-in closet and both the Living and Bedroom areas boast beautiful wood floors and wall accents with fresh paint & ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen offers ample counter space and all appliances including refrigerator & microwave. This unit #100 home is vacant, clean, and move-in ready. **Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**