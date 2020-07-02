All apartments in Denton
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:01 AM

1007 Oakland Street

1007 Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Oakland Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Quaint Denton Convenience! Located directly across from Texas Womans University and just a few houses away from the infamous 32-acre Quakertown Park! A precious 1 bedroom, 1 bath studio loft in a 5-home complex of individual lil houses. It's the upstairs home on the left behind this main house in the picture. Bedroom area offers a large walk-in closet and both the Living and Bedroom areas boast beautiful wood floors and wall accents with fresh paint & ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen offers ample counter space and all appliances including refrigerator & microwave. This unit #100 home is vacant, clean, and move-in ready. **Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Oakland Street have any available units?
1007 Oakland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Oakland Street have?
Some of 1007 Oakland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Oakland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Oakland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Oakland Street pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Oakland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1007 Oakland Street offer parking?
No, 1007 Oakland Street does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Oakland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Oakland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Oakland Street have a pool?
No, 1007 Oakland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Oakland Street have accessible units?
No, 1007 Oakland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Oakland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Oakland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

