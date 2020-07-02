All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:53 AM

1004 S AVENUE B

1004 South Avenue B · No Longer Available
Location

1004 South Avenue B, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home brimming with quintessential charm. This home is located a stones throw from UNT. It is close to The Square, Rayzor Ranch, TWU, and all that the City of Denton has to offer. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 S AVENUE B have any available units?
1004 S AVENUE B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1004 S AVENUE B currently offering any rent specials?
1004 S AVENUE B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 S AVENUE B pet-friendly?
No, 1004 S AVENUE B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1004 S AVENUE B offer parking?
No, 1004 S AVENUE B does not offer parking.
Does 1004 S AVENUE B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 S AVENUE B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 S AVENUE B have a pool?
No, 1004 S AVENUE B does not have a pool.
Does 1004 S AVENUE B have accessible units?
No, 1004 S AVENUE B does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 S AVENUE B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 S AVENUE B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 S AVENUE B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 S AVENUE B does not have units with air conditioning.

