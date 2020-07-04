All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:12 AM

1000 Greenbend Drive

1000 Greenbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Greenbend Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

Enjoy this cute one-story home located in Denton featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with a fireplace. Large kitchen with beautiful stained cabinetry and bar top counter for additional seating. Home boasts stunning ceramic tile and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Greenbend Drive have any available units?
1000 Greenbend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Greenbend Drive have?
Some of 1000 Greenbend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Greenbend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Greenbend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Greenbend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Greenbend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1000 Greenbend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Greenbend Drive offers parking.
Does 1000 Greenbend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Greenbend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Greenbend Drive have a pool?
No, 1000 Greenbend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Greenbend Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 Greenbend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Greenbend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Greenbend Drive has units with dishwashers.

