Enjoy this cute one-story home located in Denton featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with a fireplace. Large kitchen with beautiful stained cabinetry and bar top counter for additional seating. Home boasts stunning ceramic tile and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 Greenbend Drive have any available units?
1000 Greenbend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Greenbend Drive have?
Some of 1000 Greenbend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Greenbend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Greenbend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.