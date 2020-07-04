1000 Greenbend Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this cute one-story home located in Denton featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with a fireplace. Large kitchen with beautiful stained cabinetry and bar top counter for additional seating. Home boasts stunning ceramic tile and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!