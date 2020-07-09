All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8233 Blumelia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8233 Blumelia Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:56 AM

8233 Blumelia Drive

8233 Blumelia Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8233 Blumelia Dr, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Location, location, location!!! Barely lived one year old home built in 2019 at University Place - a new community right next to UT Dallas! Plano ISD. Easy access to Hwy 190, 75, 635, Tollway, 121 and Legacy West. Closed to shopping, dining and amenities. Great open floor plan with high ceiling. Beautiful nail down wood floor in most area of first floor. Modern kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cook Top, Granite Counter Top, Pendent Lights, Built-In Oven and Microwave. Master suite with a large spa-like bath, guest bedroom with a full shower bathroom on the first floor. Game room, media room and three bedrooms and two full baths on the second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8233 Blumelia Drive have any available units?
8233 Blumelia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8233 Blumelia Drive have?
Some of 8233 Blumelia Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8233 Blumelia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8233 Blumelia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8233 Blumelia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8233 Blumelia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8233 Blumelia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8233 Blumelia Drive offers parking.
Does 8233 Blumelia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8233 Blumelia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8233 Blumelia Drive have a pool?
No, 8233 Blumelia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8233 Blumelia Drive have accessible units?
No, 8233 Blumelia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8233 Blumelia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8233 Blumelia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University