7730 Meadow Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

Spectacular 2 Bd 2 Ba downstairs corner unit in gated Paradiso! Spacious 1,475 sq. ft. with upgrades galore! Hardwood in the living area, chef's kitchen with coffee bar! Granite, stainless steel appliances, and travertine bathrooms. 2nd bdrm offers a walk-in closet and master bdrm has 2 walk-in closets! Private wrap around courtyard patio. Condominium amenities include gorgeous pool with lounging areas, community grill and lush landscaping. 2 assigned gated parking spaces, 1 covered, 1 uncovered. Minutes to North Park Mall, Trader Joe's, Presby Dallas, 75 and 635. AVAILABLE NOV 18.