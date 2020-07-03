All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

7730 Meadow Park Drive

7730 Meadow Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7730 Meadow Park Dr, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Spectacular 2 Bd 2 Ba downstairs corner unit in gated Paradiso! Spacious 1,475 sq. ft. with upgrades galore! Hardwood in the living area, chef's kitchen with coffee bar! Granite, stainless steel appliances, and travertine bathrooms. 2nd bdrm offers a walk-in closet and master bdrm has 2 walk-in closets! Private wrap around courtyard patio. Condominium amenities include gorgeous pool with lounging areas, community grill and lush landscaping. 2 assigned gated parking spaces, 1 covered, 1 uncovered. Minutes to North Park Mall, Trader Joe's, Presby Dallas, 75 and 635. AVAILABLE NOV 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7730 Meadow Park Drive have any available units?
7730 Meadow Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7730 Meadow Park Drive have?
Some of 7730 Meadow Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7730 Meadow Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7730 Meadow Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7730 Meadow Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7730 Meadow Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7730 Meadow Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7730 Meadow Park Drive offers parking.
Does 7730 Meadow Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7730 Meadow Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7730 Meadow Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7730 Meadow Park Drive has a pool.
Does 7730 Meadow Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 7730 Meadow Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7730 Meadow Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7730 Meadow Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

